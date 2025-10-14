403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pivot Energy Named To The 2025 America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® List
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Most Loved Workplace® has released the 2025 America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces ®. The rankings highlight 100 organizations across industries that are transforming employee experience and redefining retention strategies in today's economy. Pivot Energy , a national, renewable energy provider and independent power producer, was ranked # 73 on the prestigious list, which recognizes employers where people truly love to work. Additionally, Pivot is the only renewable energy company on the list.
Pivot was recognized for its collaborative approach to advancing decarbonization while ensuring a values-based company culture – developing solar energy projects and pairing it with land-stewardship practices and community impact programs like access to affordable energy and workforce pathways. Furthermore, the company was chosen to be on the list for its strong culture of communication and connection, as evidenced by structured monthly all-hands meetings, quarterly in-person retreats, employee recognition, mentorship programs, employee resource groups, and more.
“Pivot puts great emphasis on providing a respectful, healthy, and inclusive workplace as well as a fulfilling work experience for our employees,” said Katie Wandtke, VP of People at Pivot Energy.“We are so proud to be recognized for that work and be listed as one of America's Most Loved Workplaces®.”
As U.S. businesses face unprecedented pressure from employee burnout, shifting job markets, and AI-driven change, the companies recognized by 2025 America's Most Loved Workplaces® show a better way forward. Pivot is proud to be among those that go beyond transactional perks to create transformational cultures rooted in growth, purpose, and connection.
“These companies aren't just attracting top talent – they've cracked the code on how to keep employees engaged and thriving,” said Louis Carter, Founder and CEO of Best Practice Institute and creator of the Most Loved Workplaces® certification and annual rankings.“America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® prove that when you help employees become who they want to be, they'll help your company become what it needs to be.”
The 2025 America's Most Loved Workplaces® list is grounded in proof from employees themselves. Research was conducted by Best Practice Institute (BPI) using the proprietary Love of Workplace Index® and advanced sentiment analysis. This methodology captures how employees truly experience their workplace – measuring emotional connection, collaboration, respect, alignment of values, and achievement. More than 2.8 million U.S. employees were surveyed across companies of all sizes and industries. Hundreds of executives were also interviewed to provide context on culture, leadership, and strategy. Companies represented 50+ industries, from Financial Services to Healthcare, Technology, Construction, and more. This independent validation ensures the rankings reflect both the lived experiences of employees and a rigorous external assessment of workplace practices. In an era where candidates and employees seek proof over promises, America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® provides credible recognition that employees themselves stand behind.
Explore the Full List
To see the complete 2025 America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list and company profiles, visit:
To view the feature in The Wall Street Journal, visit:
op-100-most-loved-workplaces
About Pivot Energy
Pivot Energy is a renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, finances, builds, owns, and manages solar and energy storage projects. Pivot leverages its renewable expertise to provide a range of unique offerings that accelerate the clean energy transition by helping companies and communities attain impactful decarbonization. Pivot is a U.S.-based Certified B Corporation that proudly follows a corporate strategy aimed at providing a positive impact on society as measured by Environmental stewardship, Social leadership, and responsible Governance factors. Pivot Energy is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.
About Most Loved Workplace®
Most Loved Workplace® is a global certification and recognition platform powered by Best Practice Institute. Organizations certified as Most Loved Workplaces® outperform peers in retention, productivity, and customer satisfaction. Based on the Love ofWorkplace Index®, the model is featured in the bestselling book In Great Company (McGraw-Hill, 2019).
About Best Practice Institute (BPI)
Best Practice Institute (BPI) is a leadership development and benchmark research organization that partners with corporations worldwide to optimize culture, performance, and talent strategy.
Pivot was recognized for its collaborative approach to advancing decarbonization while ensuring a values-based company culture – developing solar energy projects and pairing it with land-stewardship practices and community impact programs like access to affordable energy and workforce pathways. Furthermore, the company was chosen to be on the list for its strong culture of communication and connection, as evidenced by structured monthly all-hands meetings, quarterly in-person retreats, employee recognition, mentorship programs, employee resource groups, and more.
“Pivot puts great emphasis on providing a respectful, healthy, and inclusive workplace as well as a fulfilling work experience for our employees,” said Katie Wandtke, VP of People at Pivot Energy.“We are so proud to be recognized for that work and be listed as one of America's Most Loved Workplaces®.”
As U.S. businesses face unprecedented pressure from employee burnout, shifting job markets, and AI-driven change, the companies recognized by 2025 America's Most Loved Workplaces® show a better way forward. Pivot is proud to be among those that go beyond transactional perks to create transformational cultures rooted in growth, purpose, and connection.
“These companies aren't just attracting top talent – they've cracked the code on how to keep employees engaged and thriving,” said Louis Carter, Founder and CEO of Best Practice Institute and creator of the Most Loved Workplaces® certification and annual rankings.“America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® prove that when you help employees become who they want to be, they'll help your company become what it needs to be.”
The 2025 America's Most Loved Workplaces® list is grounded in proof from employees themselves. Research was conducted by Best Practice Institute (BPI) using the proprietary Love of Workplace Index® and advanced sentiment analysis. This methodology captures how employees truly experience their workplace – measuring emotional connection, collaboration, respect, alignment of values, and achievement. More than 2.8 million U.S. employees were surveyed across companies of all sizes and industries. Hundreds of executives were also interviewed to provide context on culture, leadership, and strategy. Companies represented 50+ industries, from Financial Services to Healthcare, Technology, Construction, and more. This independent validation ensures the rankings reflect both the lived experiences of employees and a rigorous external assessment of workplace practices. In an era where candidates and employees seek proof over promises, America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® provides credible recognition that employees themselves stand behind.
Explore the Full List
To see the complete 2025 America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list and company profiles, visit:
To view the feature in The Wall Street Journal, visit:
op-100-most-loved-workplaces
About Pivot Energy
Pivot Energy is a renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, finances, builds, owns, and manages solar and energy storage projects. Pivot leverages its renewable expertise to provide a range of unique offerings that accelerate the clean energy transition by helping companies and communities attain impactful decarbonization. Pivot is a U.S.-based Certified B Corporation that proudly follows a corporate strategy aimed at providing a positive impact on society as measured by Environmental stewardship, Social leadership, and responsible Governance factors. Pivot Energy is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.
About Most Loved Workplace®
Most Loved Workplace® is a global certification and recognition platform powered by Best Practice Institute. Organizations certified as Most Loved Workplaces® outperform peers in retention, productivity, and customer satisfaction. Based on the Love ofWorkplace Index®, the model is featured in the bestselling book In Great Company (McGraw-Hill, 2019).
About Best Practice Institute (BPI)
Best Practice Institute (BPI) is a leadership development and benchmark research organization that partners with corporations worldwide to optimize culture, performance, and talent strategy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment