Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vivek Astvansh

2025-10-14 10:06:56
  • Associate Professor of Quantitative Marketing and Analytics, McGill University
Vivek Astvansh is a professor of marketing at McGill University's Desautels Faculty of Management. He is also an adjunct professor of data science at Indiana University's Luddy School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering.

He researches how marketing (thoughts, rhetoric, personnel, actions, and assets) can help organizations improve performance in society, product market, and financial market. His research has been published in (among others): Harvard Business Review, Journal of Marketing, Production and Operations Management, and Manufacturing & Service Operations Management Journal.

He teaches strategy and analytics. Before becoming an academic, he worked in the technology industry for 12 years, writing computer code and marketing analytics solutions.

Experience
  • 2022–present Data science professor, Indiana University
  • 2023–present Marketing professor, McGill University
  • 2018–2023 Marketing professor, Indiana University
Education
  • 2018 Ivey Business School at Western University, Ph.D. in Business Administration
  • 2014 University of Wisconsin-Madison, MS in Business
  • 2012 Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, MBA
  • 2000 Aligarh Muslim University, Bachelor of Engineering
Publications
  • 2023 Journal of Marketing, 1
  • 2023 Journal of Business Research, 1
  • 2023 PLOS ONE, 2
  • 2022 Journal of International Marketing, 1
  • 2022 Manufacturing & Service Operations Management, 1
  • 2022 Harvard Business Review, 1
  • 2022 Production and Operations Management, 2
Grants and Contracts
  • 2022 The ERI-EPA Region 5 Workshop on Business / Local Government Collaboration for Climate Change Preparedness Role: 1 Funding Source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

