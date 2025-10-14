Vivek Astvansh
Associate Professor of Quantitative Marketing and Analytics,
McGill University
Vivek Astvansh is a professor of marketing at McGill University's Desautels Faculty of Management. He is also an adjunct professor of data science at Indiana University's Luddy School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering.
He researches how marketing (thoughts, rhetoric, personnel, actions, and assets) can help organizations improve performance in society, product market, and financial market. His research has been published in (among others): Harvard Business Review, Journal of Marketing, Production and Operations Management, and Manufacturing & Service Operations Management Journal.
He teaches strategy and analytics. Before becoming an academic, he worked in the technology industry for 12 years, writing computer code and marketing analytics solutions.Experience
2022–present
Data science professor, Indiana University
2023–present
Marketing professor, McGill University
2018–2023
Marketing professor, Indiana University
2018
Ivey Business School at Western University, Ph.D. in Business Administration
2014
University of Wisconsin-Madison, MS in Business
2012
Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, MBA
2000
Aligarh Muslim University, Bachelor of Engineering
2023
Journal of Marketing, 1
2023
Journal of Business Research, 1
2023
PLOS ONE, 2
2022
Journal of International Marketing, 1
2022
Manufacturing & Service Operations Management, 1
2022
Harvard Business Review, 1
2022
Production and Operations Management, 2
