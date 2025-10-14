Sanwal Hussain
PhD Candidate in the Department of Politics and Society,
Aston University
Sanwal Hussain Kharl is a PhD Candidate in the Department of Politics and Society, Aston University, UK and also University Lecturer at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Central Punjab (UCP), Lahore, Pakistan.
With a strong foundation in Gender Politics, State politics & policy, and Political Participation, Sanwal has contributed significantly to research on the women and youth participation in developing countries. He brings over five years of academic and research experience to his role, having served as a lecturer at GC University Lahore, National College of Arts (NCA), and the University of Management and Technology (UMT).
A dedicated academic leader, Sanwal served as the Managing Editor of "The Journal of Political Science" from 2019 to 2022, overseeing the publication of four issues. In 2022, he launched the "UCP Journal of Humanities and Social Sciences" as Manager and Publisher, having successfully overseen the publication of six issues. With his expertise in research publication, project management, and editorial affairs, he is passionate about advancing scholarly knowledge in his field and fostering academic growth.
Sanwal's professional journey is marked by his commitment to quality research and the development of academic platforms that promote meaningful discourse in politics, international relations, and public policy.Experience
–present
PhD Researcher, Aston University
2022–present
Associate lecturer, University of Central Punjab
GC University Lahore, MA
Aston University , PhD
China University of Geosciences, MS
