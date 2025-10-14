Google And Spotify Alum Launch Epiminds With $6.6M To Build Marketing Teams For The AI Era

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded by Swedish entrepreneurs, the company is pioneering multi-agent AI systems that run marketing end-to-end.

Stockholm, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant marketers are still buried in dashboards, spending more time on reports and clicks than on strategy and creativity. Epiminds was created to solve this problem. The company, founded by Swedish entrepreneurs Elias Malm and Mo Elkhidir, today announced its public launch from stealth alongside $6.6 million in funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from EWOR, Entourage, and high-profile angels including the former CMO of Booking. In just twelve weeks from ideation, Epiminds already signed major agencies that manage over 240 brands in their platform.





Epiminds founders Mo Elkhidir and Elias Malm.

Agencies today are squeezed from both sides: clients demand more transparency, faster reporting, and measurable ROI – all with smaller budgets. Inside agency walls, insights are scattered across platforms, making decisions slow or reliant on gut instinct, while the rapid rise of AI creates uncertainty about which tools to adopt and how to scale capacity sustainably. The traditional fixes - hiring more specialists, layering on dashboards and optimizers, or making reactive choices once problems surface - only raise costs and complexity without solving the underlying inefficiency. Worse, they don't prepare agencies for where the future of marketing is heading. Epiminds solves each of these problems, and more.

The company creates advanced multi-agent AI systems that agencies can train and evolve over time. At the core is Lucy, an AI marketing manager that leads a dynamic team of more than 20 specialized agents working together across reporting, optimizations, budget pacing, bidding and creatives. Agencies can onboard a client in less than 30 seconds and instantly get an AI-powered marketing team capable of running campaigns from A to Z. Lucy and her team doesn't just surface insights but executes them, learns each agency's playbooks, and proactively monitors accounts to flag risks before they hurt performance.

“Marketers are under more pressure than ever to do more with less ,” said Mo Elkhidir, Co-Founder of Epiminds .“Lucy and her team take on the busywork so that marketing talent can do their best work. This is not about replacing creativity; it's about giving it room to flourish.”

The vision was born out of the founders' own frustrations. Malm, who ran an agency and later worked at Google leading agency partnerships across the Nordics, saw firsthand how talented teams were stuck in inefficient processes. Elkhidir, a Sudanese-born machine learning expert who led technical teams at Spotify and Kry, spent years researching multi-agent systems, teaching AI agents to collaborate to solve complex tasks. The spark came during a weekend project simulating Sweden's 10.8 million citizens in AI, each with hundreds of attributes. When they discovered that 23,400 of them were marketers, the idea crystallized: an AI-powered marketing workforce that could free real marketers to focus on strategy and creative impact.





The impact is already visible. Agencies using Epiminds report faster onboarding, better performance, less wasted spend, and teams that can shift focus back to creativity and strategy. The dynamic multi-agent system seamlessly handles everything from everyday tasks like reporting and pacing to advanced capabilities such as audits, creative analysis, competitive insights, and strategic planning. By connecting insights to action across platforms, Lucy enables a 10x increase in output without adding headcount.

John Axelsson, Founder & CEO of BBO added:”We've integrated EpiMinds into our advertising workflows. It has really started transforming how our specialists work by automating analysis and surfacing deep actionable insights, while we remain in control of strategic decisions. The result is faster optimization, more effective collaboration between human expertise and AI, and ultimately better outcomes for our clients.” While Jenny Dettervik, Media Lead at Remotion said: "EpiMinds has become a valuable part of our workflow. By automating parts of our agency's know-how through AI agents, we can get insights faster, optimize more efficiently, and deliver higher quality to our clients."

The timing is crucial in filling a big market gap. Legacy dashboards and optimization tools remain siloed, requiring heavy manual work. Point AI tools solve one-off problems but fail to orchestrate the bigger picture. Epiminds' multi-agent approach creates an integrated, adaptive system that continuously learns and improves.

“As a former founder who relied heavily on performance marketing, I saw firsthand how difficult it is to scale campaigns across dozens of channels and geographies. Epiminds' multi-agent approach directly tackles that challenge, transforming the way agencies and brands operate. It's rare to see a team build something this ambitious, and we believe Epiminds has the potential to redefine how marketing gets done in the AI era.” commented Paul Murphy, Partner at Lightspeed

After just twelve weeks of joining EWOR, which has a a 0.1% application success rate, Epiminds signed major agencies managing over 240 brands on their platform. "Elias and Mo are the rare kind of founders that have what it takes to take a company from 0-1M ARR, from 1-100M, and from 100-infinity. They have both hustle and leadership, both speed and perfection, and both aggression and empathy. On both a rational and irrational level, I think and feel they will go far." added Daniel Dippold, Co-Founder & CEO at EWOR

“Ellias and Mo embody the urgency and operational excellence we look for in founders building in the AI era”. Says Pieterjan Bouten, Partner at Entourage .“A massive wave of innovation is reshaping how leading marketing agencies operate, and Epiminds is poised to be at the forefront of that transformation. We're thrilled to back these two exceptional founders early as they pursue this massive opportunity.”

Looking ahead, Epiminds plans to expand Lucy's capabilities across more integrations, increase level of autonomy, and self-improving capabilities. Each new feature strengthens the entire system, creating a network effect where every agency benefits from smarter, more capable AI.

“Our vision is simple," Elias Malm added. "We're building Epiminds because we see where marketing is headed. The future is about dynamic, agentic teams that analyze, plan, execute, and improve in real time. Every marketer should have access to a 24/7 AI workforce that frees up their time for creativity and strategy. Our goal is to give them that future, today."

About Epiminds

Epiminds is building the operating system for marketing, a multi-agentic system that analyzes, executes, and learns in real time, empowering marketers to work smarter and move faster. At the core is Lucy, an AI marketing manager that leads a dynamic team of more than 20 specialized agents working together across reporting, optimizations, budget pacing, bidding and creatives.

Founded in 2025 by Google and Spotify Alum, Elias Malm and Mo Elkhidir respectively, Epiminds work with a roster of agencies that manage over 200 brands. Epiminds is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, EWOR, Entourage, and high-profile angels including the former CMO of For more information please visit

About EWOR

EWOR is a fellowship for exceptional founders who are building transformative technology.

Entrepreneurs shape the future – but only a few shape an entire generation. That's why EWOR supports the top 0.1% with up to €500,000 and weekly 1:1 mentoring from unicorn founders (Adjust, ProGlove, SumUp) who now work full-time at EWOR. EWOR rejects standard playbooks or rigid programs. Our virtual approach adapts to the non-linear development of founders and startups.



About Entourage

Entourage is an early stage VC founded by Pieterjan Bouten, former CEO and co-founder of Showpad. The fund invests in the next generation B2B SaaS Startups and is backed by successful international entrepreneurs such as Jason Lemkin (Saastr), Louis Jonckheere (Showpad) and over 40 founders of global SaaS startups and unicorns like Collibra, Deliverect & Lighthouse. Entourage raised a $40M fund last year and wrote early checks in companies like Aikido, Lexroom and Onecrew.

