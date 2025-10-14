Flex Launches Federal Employee Relief Program To Support Renters Impacted By Government Shutdown

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New program provides rent relief for furloughed federal employees, contractors, and active duty military members as shutdown delays paychecks

New York, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the government shutdown entering its third week and paychecks on hold for hundreds of thousands of federal workers, Flex today announced the launch of its Federal Employee Relief Program to help impacted renters stay current on rent and avoid financial strain during the disruption.

The shutdown is compounding financial challenges that many federal employees already face. A recent survey found that 80 percent of federal employees listed finances as a top day-to-day stressor. Hundreds of thousands are currently furloughed or working without pay and won't receive income until the shutdown ends.

Flex, a rent payment platform that has been used by more than two million renters nationwide - including over 27,000 active duty military members and federal employees - is offering targeted relief to those facing missed paychecks and rent strain.

Program Highlights:



Waived Flex membership fees in November for federal employees and contractors

Hardship support and financial resources for current users impacted by the shutdown Free monthly membership for active duty military members for as long as they serve

Flex allows renters to pay a portion of their rent upfront, typically around half. Flex then pays the full rent to the property manager on time, and the renter repays Flex the balance by the end of the month. There are no late fees, no compounding interest, and no hidden charges. On-time payments are also reported to TransUnion, helping renters build credit.

The program is available to any renter whose property manager accepts digital rent payments, making it accessible to both apartment residents and those in private rentals.

To date, Flex has helped renters avoid more than $500 million in late fees , currently helping users avoid approximately $30 million in late fees each month . With continued growth, Flex is positioned to help renters avoid over $1 billion annually in late fees.1

Flex's work with military households illustrates its broader impact. The company has helped over 27,000 active duty and federal employees pay more than 174,000 rent bills , covering $293 million in rent to date.

This initiative offers immediate support and shows how flexible rent payments can act as a stabilizing force during income disruptions like government shutdowns.

About Flex

Flex is a financial technology platform that helps renters align rent with their income, reducing financial strain and avoiding late fees and other penalties. The platform includes strong consumer protections: no late fees, no compounding interest, no loan stacking, and clear guardrails to promote responsible use. By splitting rent into smaller, more manageable payments, Flex helps renters stay current while ensuring property owners are paid on time.

Trusted by over two million renters and available in 8.2 million units nationwide, Flex has helped renters make over $24 billion in on-time rent payments and avoid more than $500 million in late fees. The platform has earned a 4.8-star average across more than 260,000 reviews.

For more information about the Federal Employee Relief Program, visit:

Flexible Finance, Inc. (“Flex”) is a financial technology company, not a bank. All lines of credit, banking services, and payment transmissions are provided by Lead Bank. Visit getflex for more information.

1 Based on Flex's internal analysis. Figures reflect observed reductions in late-fee incidence among Flex users, calculated using the average monthly impact of Flex account access multiplied by the total number of active customer months. Monthly and annualized figures reflect the current user base as of October 2025. Projected savings assume continued adoption at current trends. Rounded estimates.

