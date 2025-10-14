403
Trump Prioritizes Gaza Reconstruction Over Two-State Solution
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Monday refrained from supporting a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian dispute, emphasizing that his primary concern is focused on the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip.
"I'm talking about something very much different. We're talking about rebuilding Gaza," Trump stated to journalists aboard Air Force One while returning from Egypt.
He made these remarks in response to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s advocacy for a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
“I’m not talking about single state or double state or two state. We’re talking about the rebuilding of Gaza,” Trump reiterated.
Earlier that day, Trump and President Sisi convened a summit in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, attended by over 20 international leaders, to formalize a ceasefire agreement concerning Gaza.
“A lot of people like the one-state solution. Some people like the two-state solution. We’ll have to see. I haven’t commented on that," Trump remarked, noting that he intends to collaborate with other nations regarding forthcoming strategies for Gaza.
