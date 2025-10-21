Nine People Injured In Kharkiv Region Due To Russian Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Facebook.

The Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration stated that enemy strikes hit Kharkiv and three settlements in the Kharkiv region over the past day.

In Kharkiv, women aged 45, 47, 50, 61, 67, and 76, as well as men aged 63 and 48, suffered acute stress reactions.

In the village of Podoly, Kurylivka community, a 65-year-old man was wounded.

The Russians attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with drones and the Industrialnyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts of the city with KAB missiles. In Kharkiv, 14 private houses were damaged.

The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 94 people in 24 hours. Twenty-eight people remained. A total of 8,515 people have been registered at the point since it began operating, Syniehubov added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 19, six settlements in the Kharkiv region were under Russian attack, one person was killed, and five were injure.