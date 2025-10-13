Shiv Sena (UBT) Alleges Closure Of Schemes Launched During Eknath Shinde's Tenure

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday alleged that the BJP-led MahaYuti government has discontinued the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala' (CM My School, Beautiful School) scheme, which was launched during Eknath Shinde's tenure as Chief Minister.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, accused Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of sidelining projects initiated under Shinde's leadership, hinting at internal power struggles within the MahaYuti alliance.

Danve questioned whether the“non-commencement or closure” of the scheme was part of a larger move to“cut to size” an ally within the ruling coalition.

In a veiled attack, he remarked,“The chief conspirator (without naming Eknath Shinde) will remain silent on this issue while continuing to support the BJP's Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.”

Launched on December 5, 2023, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala scheme aimed to modernize, beautify, and comprehensively develop schools across Maharashtra. Under the initiative, competitions were held at the state, district, and taluka levels during the 2023 academic year, with cash prizes worth lakhs of rupees awarded. The scheme reportedly gained significant traction among educational institutions, teachers, and parents.

Danve claimed that despite the scheme's success, it has not been relaunched this year.“This programme had reached every corner of the state in two phases, but the government has failed to restart it,” he said.

He further alleged that the move comes close on the heels of the discontinuation of the Anandacha Shidha scheme, which provided subsidised festival kits and was also launched under Shinde's leadership.

Danve listed several other initiatives allegedly shelved by the current government -- including the Cleanliness Monitor, One State, One Uniform, and One Page, One Book projects of the Education Department, along with the Re 1 Crop Insurance, Apprenticeship for Beloved Brothers, Yojana Doot, and Mukhyamantri Tirtha Darshan Yojana (Pilgrimage Visit Scheme).

“By shutting down schemes that brought tangible benefits to citizens, the Devendra Fadnavis government has undone decisions made by its own colleagues. We will expose before the people how these welfare programmes were scrapped despite their popularity,” Danve said.