Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Multiply Group Concludes Sale Of PAL Cooling Holding To A Consortium Formed By Tabreed And CVC DIF For AED 3.871 Billion

Multiply Group Concludes Sale Of PAL Cooling Holding To A Consortium Formed By Tabreed And CVC DIF For AED 3.871 Billion


2025-10-13 03:02:34

Abu Dhabi, UAE; October 13, 2025: Multiply Group (ADX: MULTIPLY), the Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company that invests in and operates businesses globally, announced today that it has formally completed the transaction to sell 100% of its shares in its district cooling subsidiary, PAL Cooling Holding, for AED 3.871 billion to a consortium comprising Tabreed and CVC DIF.

By closing the transaction, Multiply Group has taken a further decisive step in its pursuit to unlock substantial value from its portfolio and to enhance its capacity to redeploy capital into new and existing verticals.

Commenting on the transaction, Samia Bouazza, Group CEO and Managing Director of Multiply Group, said: “The close of the PAL Cooling Holding agreement marks a deliberate exit and a natural liquidity event for Multiply Group. This is a strategic decision aligned with our disciplined investment framework. We're reallocating capital from an asset which as part of Multiply did not have a clear path to contributing to our target of at least AED 1 billion in EBITDA per vertical, allowing us to focus on growing our core consumer and energy businesses, where we see stronger long-term value creation.”

PAL Cooling Holding is a leading player in the UAE's district cooling sector, that currently operates five active district cooling plants across the country. The company maintains 8 long-term concessions and strategic partnerships with some of the UAE's leading real estate developers, servicing key residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, most notably on Abu Dhabi's Reem Island.

Multiply Group will continue to evaluate strategic opportunities across its verticals to enhance shareholder value.

Posted by : DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team
Viewed 471 times
PR Category : Local News and Government
Posted on :Monday, October 13, 2025  10:20:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)
Previous Story : Expand North Star by GITEX GLOBAL helps to scale startups fr...
Next Story : Expand North Star 2025 by GITEX GLOBAL opens today, celebrat...

 

MENAFN13102025003092003082ID1110186642

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search