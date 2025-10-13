Lecornu Returns Amid France's Deepening Political Turmoil

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The French presidency announced that President Emmanuel Macron has reappointed Sébastien Lecornu as prime minister, tasking him with forming a viable government and shepherding a 2026 budget through a fragmented parliament. The move follows the abrupt collapse of Lecornu's earlier cabinet, which lasted scarcely hours.

Lecornu's renewed mandate comes after he resigned on 6 October, mere hours after unveiling a cabinet, citing opposition across ideological lines to its composition. Under intense pressure, Macron began consultations and settled on reinstating Lecornu, who accepted the mission“out of duty” and vowed to prioritise stability, fiscal order and governance.

At the heart of the crisis lies the budget for 2026. Lecornu faces an arduous path: the government must bridge deep divides over spending cuts, taxation and social welfare, while contending with a National Assembly where no single bloc commands a majority. The president's decision to name the finance minister - Roland Lescure, a close Macron ally - hints at continuity in economic policy rather than a dramatic pivot.

Parliamentary arithmetic offers little comfort. Conservatives within Les Républicains remain split; centrist partners like the UDI offer support but refrain from joining; Macron-aligned factions such as Horizons resist any government that reverses pension reforms; left-wing parties have pledged fierce opposition. In this volatile environment, Lecornu has not ruled out invoking emergency constitutional measures should consensus stall.

Lecornu's position is further complicated by France's elevated public debt and warnings from rating agencies about further downgrades unless fiscal discipline is restored. The European Union too has underscored its expectation that member states adhere to fiscal rules, increasing the urgency.

Political commentators view Macron's decision to revert to Lecornu as gambit rather than restoration. The president's office underscores the need for experienced leadership, given Lecornu's prior tenure and perceived proximity to Macron's core agenda. But critics argue the reappointment betrays a dearth of fresh alternatives.

Opposition leaders on both the left and right quickly pounced. The far-right's Jordan Bardella dismissed the move as hollow, accusing Macron of circumventing the electorate's will. On the left, figures such as Manuel Bompard have promised to pursue a no-confidence motion, condemning the reappointment as humiliating and emblematic of executive overreach.

Legislative risk looms large. Should Lecornu fail to secure parliamentary backing - especially during the critical budget vote - his government may collapse yet again. Some observers warn that Macron might be forced into snap elections, a move that could further empower the far right.

