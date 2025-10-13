Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
XPENG Kicks Off Flying Car Demonstration Flight in Dubai

2025-10-13 02:10:15
(MENAFN) A groundbreaking milestone in China’s low-altitude aviation technology was reached Sunday as XPENG AEROHT’s flying car soared above Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The demonstration marks a pivotal expansion of Chinese aerial innovation into the global arena.

The flight featured XPENG’s newest model, dubbed the “Land Aircraft Carrier,” which integrates a ground “mothership” vehicle with a detachable airborne module. The hybrid design supports both automatic and manual flying modes: “In automatic mode, pilots can plan routes, take off, and land with one touch,” while the manual setting employs a single-stick control system that “combines six operations into one joystick, allowing for one-handed control.”

A highlight of the showcase was the seamless detachment and reattachment of the air module during flight, underscoring the vehicle’s operational versatility.

XPENG AEROHT has already amassed orders for 600 flying cars within the region, marking its largest international bulk deal to date.

Chinese Consul General in Dubai, Ou Boqian, praised the successful trial, stressing that “both China and the UAE regard scientific and technological innovation as a core engine of economic development.” She added that “the bilateral cooperation in this field provides a favorable environment for enterprises and the business community from both sides to work hand in hand in expanding cooperation in the future.”

Zhao Deli, founder of XPENG AEROHT, voiced strong optimism about the Middle East mobility sector’s potential. He pointed to Dubai’s “openness, robust market demand, and supportive government policies” as critical reasons for selecting the city to demonstrate the vehicle. Zhao confirmed the company’s ambition to officially launch the flying car in the region by 2027.

XPENG AEROHT operates as the flying car subsidiary of XPENG, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Guangdong Province, southern China.

