Uzbekistan Rolls Out Reforms To Clear Path For Investors In Land Allocation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Working Group on Land Allocation advances reforms to simplify procedures and boost investor confidence through collaborative efforts with the government and international partners, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the event that was organized by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the Cadastre Agency under the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Secretariat of the Foreign Investors Council, and the law firm“Kosta Legal.”

During the meeting, participants were presented with a comprehensive overview of the ongoing reforms in the field of land relations, as well as the development of Uzbekistan's national land policy concept. The discussion focused on issues of key importance to investors - simplifying land allocation procedures, revising land fund classifications, and enhancing compensation mechanisms in cases of agricultural or forest land withdrawal.

At the conclusion of the meeting, participants agreed to continue joint efforts to analyze existing challenges and to prepare practical recommendations based on international best practices, with the active involvement of government agencies, foreign investors, and international financial institutions.