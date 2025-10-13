Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zaporizhzhia Region Endures 570 Russian Strikes Over Past Day, Casualties Reported

Zaporizhzhia Region Endures 570 Russian Strikes Over Past Day, Casualties Reported


2025-10-13 02:05:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, Russian troops launched eight airstrikes on Mahdalynivka, Bilohiria, Uspenivka, Novouspenivske, and Malynivka. A total of 357 drones of various types (mostly FPV) attacked Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Stepove, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Malynivka, and Novopavlivka.

Additionally, there were four MLRS attacks on Stepove, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Poltavka, while 201 artillery strikes targeted Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Shyroke, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, and Bilohiria.

Three reports were received of damage to private houses, farm buildings, and vehicles.

Read also: Russians attack Sumy region with drones, two civilians injured

Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops attacked a car with a drone in Orikhiv community of Zaporizhzhia region, killing a 32-year-old man and injuring three others.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

MENAFN13102025000193011044ID1110186477

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search