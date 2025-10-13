Zaporizhzhia Region Endures 570 Russian Strikes Over Past Day, Casualties Reported
According to him, Russian troops launched eight airstrikes on Mahdalynivka, Bilohiria, Uspenivka, Novouspenivske, and Malynivka. A total of 357 drones of various types (mostly FPV) attacked Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Stepove, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Malynivka, and Novopavlivka.
Additionally, there were four MLRS attacks on Stepove, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Poltavka, while 201 artillery strikes targeted Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Shyroke, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, and Bilohiria.
Three reports were received of damage to private houses, farm buildings, and vehicles.Read also: Russians attack Sumy region with drones, two civilians injured
Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops attacked a car with a drone in Orikhiv community of Zaporizhzhia region, killing a 32-year-old man and injuring three others.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
