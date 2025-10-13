Drone And Artillery Strikes Hit Dnipropetrovsk Region: Homes, Gas Line Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, reported this on Faceboo .

He said that in Nikopol district, Russian troops attacked with FPV drones and launched strikes from Grad MLRS and artillery targeting the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovske, and Myrove. Two private houses were damaged.

In Pokrovske community of Synelnykove district, the Russian invaders used drones, damaging two private houses, a gas pipeline, and a power line.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

Throughout the night, Ukrainian air defenses shot down four Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 12, Russian troops attacked Synelnykove and Nikopol districts, killing two civilians and injuring three others.