Drone And Artillery Strikes Hit Dnipropetrovsk Region: Homes, Gas Line Damaged
He said that in Nikopol district, Russian troops attacked with FPV drones and launched strikes from Grad MLRS and artillery targeting the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovske, and Myrove. Two private houses were damaged.
In Pokrovske community of Synelnykove district, the Russian invaders used drones, damaging two private houses, a gas pipeline, and a power line.
No casualties or injuries were reported.
Throughout the night, Ukrainian air defenses shot down four Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk region.Read also: Zaporizhzhia region endures 570 Russian strikes over past day, casualties reporte
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 12, Russian troops attacked Synelnykove and Nikopol districts, killing two civilians and injuring three others.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment