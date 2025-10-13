403
French PM Reveals Fresh 34-Member Cabinet
(MENAFN) French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu revealed a new 34-member cabinet on Sunday evening, marking the formation of his second government in less than a month, according to the Presidency.
Key figures in the reshuffled government include Laurent Nunez as Minister of the Interior, Jean-Pierre Farandou as Minister of Labor, Monique Barbut leading Ecological Transition, Edouard Geffray overseeing National Education, and Catherine Vautrin appointed as Minister of Defense.
Roland Lescure retains his role as Finance Minister, while Jean-Noel Barrot continues as Minister of Foreign Affairs. Gerald Darmanin also remains at the helm of the Ministry of Justice.
Earlier Sunday, Lecornu met with President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, local media reported. During the meeting, Lecornu proposed "a mix of civil society figures with experience and young parliamentarians" as the foundation of his new cabinet.
