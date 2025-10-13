BLS International Shares Crash 17 Pc After MEA Bars Company From New Tenders For 2 Years
The stock crashed as much as 17.85 per cent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 277 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The MEA had issued the directive on October 9, restricting BLS International from bidding for new tenders.
However, the company clarified that the order will not affect its ongoing contracts or financial performance.
“This development does not impact the company's current financials or ongoing operations. All existing contracts with Indian Missions across the globe remain valid and continue to operate as scheduled,” BLS International said in a regulatory filing.
“Additionally, the order will not have any significant bearing on the company's financial outlook,” the firm added.
The company added that it is working to resolve the issue and considers it a procedural development within the visa outsourcing industry.
“We remain confident of a constructive resolution in due course,” the company stated.
In the first quarter of FY26, Indian Missions contributed around 12 per cent to BLS International's consolidated revenue and about 8 per cent of its EBITDA.
Despite its recent fall, BLS International has been a strong long-term performer. The stock has declined 21 per cent in the past month, over 24 per cent in three months, and nearly 40 per cent so far in 2025.
However, it has still gained 17 per cent in two years and delivered a massive 1,455 per cent return over the past five years.
During the early trade, BLS International shares were trading 14.40 per cent lower at Rs 288.65 on the BSE.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment