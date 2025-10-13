A Rare Tale Of Passion, Drive, And Unwavering Dedication Lado Okhotnikov's Holiverse Story

The below interview was conducted by Sveta Borisova, a blockchain enthusiast, journalist, and editor-in-chief of Metatalks.

Interview with Mr. Lado Okhotnikov

Welcome, Mr Okhotnikov. We're happy to have you here.

- Thank you. I'm glad to be here today.

Let's dive right into it if you don't mind. What is Holiverse and what does it do?

- Holiverse is a biotech company and more. I'll tell you why I say that. It is the first step towards a future where you, I, and everyone have absolute control over their health using digital twins and artificial intelligence (AI). Our flagship product, Holivita, creates users' personalized digital copy to predict what lifestyle choices will help them live healthier, better, and most importantly, longer. We also have other ventures within the Holiverse ecosystem like Holidance, Holiverse Arena, and Lado Firms that make this project a comprehensive one.

Let's go to your flagship product, Holivita, for a bit. You talked about preventing diseases instead of treating them, unlike most biotech companies. This could either be a revolutionary business approach or a nightmare. Which one is it?

- It is revolutionary and also a nightmare for the older business model that requires patients to be“slightly” sick to become customers for life. At Holiverse, we believe that health shouldn't be maintained but optimized. We are committed to preventing diseases, and the future belongs to us. So, yes, it is a genuinely revolutionary business approach.

You mentioned digital twins earlier. What are they?

- Digital twins or avatars are virtual representations of ourselves that predict the various impacts of intervention plans or wellness programs on appearance, well-being, and health.

Can my digital twin make smart health-related decisions for me?

- The digital twin concept does not replace you, it warns you. It analyzes data, models possible scenarios, and informs you. For example, it could say,“Hey, if you keep sleeping for four hours and eating like a college student, here's what is going to happen to you in five years.” It warns you like a personal oracle, albeit without the cryptic clues.

What about data? Genetics? Lifestyle? Who owns all that? I'm asking because hospitals hold our medical records hostage

- Users do! The idea that hospitals hold our medical records is absurd. It is like having a collection of expensive wine that you're not allowed to taste. Holiverse takes a different path. We give users absolute control of their data. They decide whether to sell it, share it, or keep it private. The decision is theirs alone.

If researchers or big pharma need it, they will have to pay for it. We are enabling our users to earn from their medical records. It is an unprecedented achievement in the sector.

Does that mean if I sign-up right now my data could be worth something? I can earn passively for simply existing?

- Exactly! If your data is useful to science and medicine in whatever field, why should someone else profit from it? At Holiverse, we do not just optimize your health-we turn it into an asset. We also give you control. No shady schemes, no hidden tracking, just a genuine, honest, and transparent system.

Are you turning health data into a personalized economy of well-being?

-Aptly put! The asset is always with you.

Let's dig deeper. AI, blockchain, and digital twins-are they real solutions or just trendy buzzwords?

- If trendy words could prevent health diseases, we wouldn't need hospitals, would we now? (Laughs) No, these technologies are not buzzwords, we use them because they are the best for the job. For example, blockchain secures data in an immutable and permanent manner. AI analyzes massive volumes of information and finds patterns that most doctors would not see. Digital twins, on the other hand, test medical interventions without experimenting on a real person.

What about the name? Holiverse sounds large scale and a tad understandable, but“Holi” does not just mean“holistic” does it?

- You're correct.“Holi” entails wholeness and completeness. We are not just about health, we're about the whole picture. Modern medicine is fragmentalized, there's a cardiologist, a dentist, and a psychiatrist, and each looks at various parts of the body. The body does not work that way, it is an ecosystem. The gut affects the brain, the brain affects hormones, hormones affect immunity, etc. They are all connected.

We say“Holi” because we don't deal with temporary patches, we create a complete health cycle-from genetics and lifestyle to dynamic monitoring. While a doctor may see you once or twice a year, your digital twin sees you every day

Wow! Sounds like the current system is too narrow. Are you picking a fight with the entire industry?

- Absolutely! The current system profits from people being“slightly” sick and that's not something I recommend. Holiverse is committed to preventing diseases.

Ultimately, I believe it is important to create a world free from the constraints of socialism because true progress comes from individual empowerment. Think about it: when you improve your own life, you naturally start to care more about the world around you.

The above interview was conducted by Sveta Borisova, a blockchain enthusiast, journalist, and editor-in-chief of Metatalks.