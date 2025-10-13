From Cooling To Current: Illuma Electrical Enhances Services For Sandgate And Shorncliffe Homes

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 12, 2025 9:55 pm - Illuma Electrical now offers tailored air conditioning installations and expert electrical services for residents in Sandgate and Shorncliffe.

Illuma Electrical, a leading name in home electrical solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to include professional air conditioning in Sandgate and air conditioning in Shorncliffe, alongside a full range of electrical services for Sandgate residents. This move addresses the growing demand for energy-efficient cooling and reliable electrical maintenance in Brisbane's coastal suburbs.

With summers becoming hotter and more humid, homeowners are seeking dependable air conditioning systems that can withstand coastal conditions. Illuma Electrical provides expert supply and installation of both split and ducted units, ensuring each system is tailored to the customer's home and lifestyle.

“We understand the unique needs of homes in these areas,” said a spokesperson for Illuma Electrical.“Our team ensures every installation is completed safely, efficiently, and in compliance with Australian standards.”

In addition to cooling solutions, Illuma Electrical offers a full suite of electrical services, including safety inspections, lighting upgrades, switchboard servicing, and ongoing maintenance. By combining air conditioning expertise with licensed electrical work, the company provides residents with a seamless, one-stop solution.

This expansion reinforces Illuma Electrical's commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. With transparent pricing and a focus on long-term relationships, the team continues to set the benchmark for electrical service providers in Brisbane's northern suburbs.

About Illuma Electrical

Illuma Electrical is a Brisbane-based electrical company specialising in residential and commercial installations, maintenance, and air conditioning services. Serving Sandgate, Shorncliffe, and the wider North Brisbane area, Illuma Electrical is dedicated to keeping homes safe, efficient, and comfortable year-round.

