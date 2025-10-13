Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Attack Sumy Region With Drones, Two Civilians Injured

Russians Attack Sumy Region With Drones, Two Civilians Injured


2025-10-13 12:05:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov reported this on Telegram .

“As a result of the enemy drone strike in Yunakivka community, two people were injured - a 50-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman,” he wrote.

The wounded were taken to a hospital. According to preliminary information, both are in moderate condition.

In addition, Russians attacked a car with a drone near Stetskivka local council. No one was injured, but the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Hryhorov urged residents of border communities - from which evacuation had been carried out - not to return to these settlements, as the enemy continues to deliberately target civilians.

“Since the beginning of October, five civilians have been killed and 44 more injured, including five children, in Sumy region as a result of enemy attacks,” the regional head reminded.

Read also: Two injured in Russian drone attack on Sumy region

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 12, Russian forces shelled 23 settlements in Sumy region 60 times.

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

MENAFN13102025000193011044ID1110186226

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search