Russians Attack Sumy Region With Drones, Two Civilians Injured

“As a result of the enemy drone strike in Yunakivka community, two people were injured - a 50-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman,” he wrote.

The wounded were taken to a hospital. According to preliminary information, both are in moderate condition.

In addition, Russians attacked a car with a drone near Stetskivka local council. No one was injured, but the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Hryhorov urged residents of border communities - from which evacuation had been carried out - not to return to these settlements, as the enemy continues to deliberately target civilians.

“Since the beginning of October, five civilians have been killed and 44 more injured, including five children, in Sumy region as a result of enemy attacks,” the regional head reminded.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 12, Russian forces shelled 23 settlements in Sumy region 60 times.

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine