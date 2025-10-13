Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Trump Sets Condition For Sending Tomahawks To Ukraine

President Trump Sets Condition For Sending Tomahawks To Ukraine


2025-10-13 12:05:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Donald Trump said this to journalists aboard Air Force One while en route to Israel.

The U.S. President noted that he had discussed this issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday and Sunday.

At the same time, he remarked that providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would be“a new step of aggression.”

Trump explained that the United States would not sell the missiles directly to Ukraine, but rather to NATO countries that could then transfer them to Kyiv.

“Yes, I may tell them that if the war is not settled, we may very well do it. We may not, but we may do it,” said the American leader.“Do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don't think so.”

Trump added that he might warn Putin about such a possibility.

Read also: Trump, Zelensky discuss delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine – Axios

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky said that Russia fears the possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, and that this fear could help bring about peace.

Photo: The White House

MENAFN13102025000193011044ID1110186225

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search