President Trump Sets Condition For Sending Tomahawks To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Donald Trump said this to journalists aboard Air Force One while en route to Israel.

The U.S. President noted that he had discussed this issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday and Sunday.

At the same time, he remarked that providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would be“a new step of aggression.”

Trump explained that the United States would not sell the missiles directly to Ukraine, but rather to NATO countries that could then transfer them to Kyiv.

“Yes, I may tell them that if the war is not settled, we may very well do it. We may not, but we may do it,” said the American leader.“Do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don't think so.”

Trump added that he might warn Putin about such a possibility.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky said that Russia fears the possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, and that this fear could help bring about peace.

Photo: The White House