Priyanshu Painyuli: I'm Not Part Of 'Mirzapur: The Movie', But I'll Always Root For The Universe

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Priyanshu Painyuli, who rose to fame with his portrayal of Robin in the series“Mirzapur”, credited the show for making him a household name. The actor said that although he is not a part of its movie adaptation, he will always root for the franchise.

Speaking about his journey through“Mirzapur”, Priyanshu told IANS:“Mirzapur will always hold a very special place in my heart because Robin gave me an identity that connected instantly with people across the country.”

He added:“The love and recall for the character even years later is overwhelming. I'm not part of Mirzapur: The Movie, but I'll always root for the universe that gave me so much love. And who knows, maybe Robin's story still has some unfinished business waiting to unfold someday.”

The crime-thriller series“Mirzapur” follows Akhandanand“Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

The first season features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

The series was filmed mostly across Uttar Pradesh, primarily shot in Mirzapur, and other locations including Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

Talking about Priyanshu, the actor has“Paan Parda Zarda”, which is set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in central India. It was in 2023, when work on the series, an opium smuggling saga, was announced.

Then he has“Tere Ishq Main” with stars Kriti Sanon and Dhanush. The film also reunites the 'Raanjhanaa' team as director Aanand L Rai, actor Dhanush and the Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer, A.R. Rahman are joining forces after their last venture 'Atrangi Re'.