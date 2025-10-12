403
Dukhan Bank Reveals October Winners Of Thara'a Account Draw
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dukhan Bank announced the names of the most recent round of draw winners for Thara'a, its Shariah-compliant savings account.
In this month's draw, Qassem al-Yafeai won the top prize of QR50,000, while the following winners each received QR5,000: Irfan Malik Fayyaz Malik, Badriya Hassan, Sara al-Hassan, Mohsin Bani Basheer, Mubarak al-Naimi, Adel Abuzaid, Hassan Falahi, Ahmed Momani, Fatima Almannai, Cristine Mascarenas, Fatima Shokri, Hussein Mahmoud, Salma al-Mesef, Mariam Elmasry, Fatima Ali, Aisha al-Boenain, Mihreteab Wube, Hend Mohammed, Estabrak Thabet, Saad al-Mana, Samya al-Kuwari, Nasser al-Thani, Omar al-Athba, Mohamed Elwidaa, Semai al-Tayeb, Abdulaziz Abdulla, Dominic Marshall Dsilva, Izzeldin Mohamed, Mohammed al-Naimi, Raafat Abdallah, Alanoud al-Hajri, Taleb al-Abdulla, Noor al-Romaihi, Jassim al-Ali, and Abdulla al-Kuwari.
Dukhan Bank continues its customer-centric approach with its enhanced Tharaa savings account campaign, reaffirming its commitment to rewarding clients. The upgraded campaign now features a total prize pool of QR5,025,000, with 327 winners throughout the year.
The initiative includes three grand prizes of QR1,000,000 each, awarded every four months, along with monthly draws featuring a QR50,000 prize and 35 additional prizes of QR5,000.
Tharaa, a Sharia-compliant savings account, offers customers exclusive benefits, including access to Dukhan Bank's innovative digital banking services.
Customers interested in participating can open a Tharaa savings account via Dukhan Bank's website, mobile app, or by visiting any branch.
For more information, customers can call 800 8555 or reach out to Rashid, the bank's virtual assistant, via WhatsApp at 44100888 Bank Thara'a
