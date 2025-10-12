Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Voices Concern Over Pak-Afghan Tensions


2025-10-12 11:01:04
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has expressed concern over escalating tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and the potential repercussions for regional security and stability.
In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on both sides to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy, exercise restraint and work to defuse differences in ways that de-escalate the situation to achieve regional security and stability.
The ministry reaffirmed Qatar's support for all regional and international efforts to bolster global security and peace, underscoring its commitment to fostering security and prosperity for the peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Saudi Arabia has also expressed concern over the tensions and clashes taking place in the border areas between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for restraint, avoiding escalation, and embracing dialogue and wisdom, which would help reduce tensions and maintain the security and stability of the region.
The ministry affirmed its support for all regional and international efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability, and its continued commitment to ensuring security in order to achieve stability and prosperity for the Pakistani and Afghan people

MENAFN12102025000067011011ID1110185924

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search