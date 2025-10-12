403
Qatar Voices Concern Over Pak-Afghan Tensions
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has expressed concern over escalating tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and the potential repercussions for regional security and stability.
In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on both sides to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy, exercise restraint and work to defuse differences in ways that de-escalate the situation to achieve regional security and stability.
The ministry reaffirmed Qatar's support for all regional and international efforts to bolster global security and peace, underscoring its commitment to fostering security and prosperity for the peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Saudi Arabia has also expressed concern over the tensions and clashes taking place in the border areas between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for restraint, avoiding escalation, and embracing dialogue and wisdom, which would help reduce tensions and maintain the security and stability of the region.
The ministry affirmed its support for all regional and international efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability, and its continued commitment to ensuring security in order to achieve stability and prosperity for the Pakistani and Afghan people
