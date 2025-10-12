Naveen Jindal Slams Indigo After 'Bent' Wheelchair Returned To Daughter Sminu Following Goadelhi Flight
Taking to social media platform X, Sminu expressed disappointment over the airline's handling of her custom-designed wheelchair, built specifically for her spinal cord injury. She stated that it had been returned to her“completely bent and unusable.”
She wrote,“It's a repeated trauma that thousands of persons with disabilities face when they fly.” Tagging Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, she urged authorities to take immediate corrective action, adding,“This issue has been pending for far too long.”
In a follow-up post, Sminu highlighted that the issue went beyond her personal experience, saying,“This is not an isolated case. It's a repeated trauma that thousands of persons with disabilities face when they fly. A wheelchair is not just equipment - it is our mobility, our independence, our dignity. Once its frame is bent, it can never be repaired.”
She further suggested that if wheelchairs must be stored in the aircraft hold, airlines should“create a dedicated protected section” and ensure staff are“properly trained and sensitised.”
The BJP MP reshared his daughter's post and echoed her concerns, calling the situation a“larger systemic issue.”
He wrote,“What happened with my daughter @SminuJindal is deeply concerning and reflects a larger systemic issue. A wheelchair is not just mobility, it represents dignity and independence. Airlines must handle assistive devices with utmost care and respect. It's time for stronger protocols and better sensitivity training.”
IndiGo issued a statement on X, apologising for the inconvenience and stating that the matter was being reviewed.
The airline wrote:“Ma'am, we are concerned to learn of your experience and sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. We always strive to ensure the utmost care for assistive devices and assure you that the matter is being reviewed diligently. We have been trying to reach you to address this at the earliest, however, we have been unable to establish contact.”
In a follow-up message, IndiGo added:“Dear Ma'am, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. We remain fully committed to ensuring a seamless and comfortable journey for all our customers and deeply value your feedback. We understand the importance of an assistive device and assure you that we remain available to extend any support you may require... Please be assured that we are continually strengthening our efforts to ensure the most sensitive handling and care for all our customers' needs.”
