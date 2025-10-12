Seattle Siding Contractor KV Construction Recognized as Finalist for BBB Torch Awards for Ethics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BBB Foundation recognizes KV Construction in its Torch Awards for Ethics, honoring integrity, trust, and excellence in Seattle siding.

Seattle, WA , Oct. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a city known for innovation and progress, KV Construction LLC has emerged as more than a siding contractor in Seattle, WA , standing as a trusted solutions provider and symbol of integrity. The BBB Foundation has spotlighted the company in its 2025 Torch Awards for Ethics, a program that elevates businesses defined by trust and accountability. On October 30, 2025, KV Construction will stand in the spotlight as Seattle recognizes that great siding begins with greater values.

This honor underscores KV Construction's reputation for transparency and accountability, qualities that define every Seattle siding project. Homeowners trust precise estimates and clear communication, knowing siding solutions safeguard properties while adding long-term value. Extending those principles into action, licensed and bonded crews at KV Construction - award-winning siding company in Seattle - demonstrate integrity and professionalism at every stage of the process.

“Being recognized by the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics reflects more than craftsmanship, it reflects the identity of KV Construction,” said a company spokesperson.“Siding is not only about strengthening exteriors but also about strengthening trust with each homeowner served.”







KV Construction

Customer reviews echo these values, noting projects completed on schedule, within budget, and to the highest standards. Such feedback strengthens KV Construction's standing as the best siding contractor in Seattle, WA , showing how ethics and preparation deliver satisfaction and long-term protection. With over 20 years of experience, advanced techniques for Seattle's wet climate, and premium James Hardie siding, this credibility is further amplified.

KV Construction provides homeowners and businesses with a full range of siding installation Seattle options to match style and performance. The company specializes in James Hardie fiber cement siding, lap, shingle, and panel, delivering durable, fire-resistant products backed by manufacturer warranty. In addition, cedar siding offers a natural, timeless appeal for clients seeking a traditional look, while vinyl siding provides a cost-effective choice with low maintenance. Property owners seeking resilient modern materials can choose engineered wood siding, combining strength with flexibility. This reinforces KV Construction ' s reputation as one of the most versatile siding contractors in Seattle, WA , with installations built to withstand the region's wet climate while enhancing curb appeal.

The company's breadth of services extends beyond siding replacement and installation. Commercial siding, siding repair, dry rot repair, and window replacement are also available, each carried out by local siding installers who represent the same accountability and care that earned the company its A+ BBB rating, 5-star Google score, and top marks on Angie's List. This premier siding company also provides detailed exterior finishing such as soffit, fascia, and trim.

By aligning craftsmanship with ethics, KV Construction embodies the spirit of the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics and redefines expectations for siding contractors in Seattle, WA . This recognition not only honors the company's values but also positions KV Construction as the standard-bearer for excellence and integrity in the Seattle siding industry.

To learn more about KV Construction and why it is regarded as the best siding contractor in Seattle, WA, visit .

About KV Construction

KV Construction LLC has established itself in Seattle as a company where craftsmanship and ethics intersect. The firm has built its reputation on projects that combine resilience, design, and accountability. Guided by values that match technical skill, this award-winning siding contractor continues to stand among the top siding companies in Seattle, WA.

KV Construction LLC

Address: 5608 17th Ave NW, Suite 1541 Seattle, WA 98107

Phone: (206) 395-1021

Website:

