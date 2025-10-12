Real Estate Forum Opens With Saudi As Guest Of Honour

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality, H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, inaugurated the 3rd Qatar Real Estate Forum yesterday, under the theme 'Aqarat's Future' in the presence of dignitaries and high-level officials from Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries.

Minister Al Attiyah along with Minister of Municipalities and Housing and Chairman of the Real Estate General Authority (REGA) of Saudi Arabia, H E Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail took part in a panel discussion titled 'Real Estate Sector Roadmap Towards Vision 2030' which explored Gulf-wide integration in real estate development, government incentives for foreign investment, digital transformation, smart cities, real estate financing, and sustainable growth.

The forum witnessed a huge gathering of regional and international developers and investors.

Minister Al Attiyah highlighted the real estate sector as a cornerstone of Qatar National Vision 2030, contributing between 7-8% of the country's GDP with an annual growth rate of around 4%. He stressed the role of real estate development in diversifying the national economy and supporting sectors such as construction, finance, services, and innovation.

The real estate market witnessed a strong growth in this year with QR 8.9bn in transactions recorded in the second quarter showing a surge of 29.8% year-on-year. The residential deals alone rose by 114%, reflecting market maturity and resilience, the Minister noted.

The digital transformation in the sector with emerging technologies like smart contracts and blockchain makes the real estate more accessible. Innovations such as AI and 3D virtual reality, contribute to enhancing transparency and streamlining procedures. The real estate will remain one of the most resilient and stable sectors in the face of economic challenges, Minister Al Attiyah said.

On the other hand Minister Al-Hogail announced an upcoming cooperation agreement between the National Housing Company and Qatari Diar to enhance cross-border investment and expand Qatari companies' presence in Saudi Arabia. Demand for housing in Riyadh alone will exceed 750,000 units by 2030, particularly in light of major events like Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup, he said.

Delivering the opening speech, President of General Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), Eng. Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli said, guided by the wise vision of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani which aims to achieve sustainable development, enhance quality of life, and diversify sources of income, Amiri Decision No. (28) of 2023 was issued to establish the General Real Estate Regulatory Authority. The authority's purpose is to regulate and stimulate growth within the sector.

In December 2024, the Authority launched its strategic plan, and by the first half of 2025, all relevant legislations were activated to support the achievement of the State's goals. Today, we are pleased to announce the licensing of 19 real estate developers by the Authority.

Al Obaidli said, despite the accelerating challenges facing the global economy, the real estate sector continues to demonstrate exceptional resilience, maintaining its position as one of the most stable assets.

The Qatari real estate market sustained its strong performance through the end of the third quarter of this year, achieving a 54% increase in registered sales transactions and a 41% increase in total sales value compared to last year - a record achievement, he added.

To further enhance the investor experience, the Authority launched the 'Real Estate Investor Journey', in collaboration with national ministries and institutions. This initiative enables individuals to obtain property ownership documents and residency permits through a single, user-friendly digital platform powered by artificial intelligence, underscoring the Authority's leadership in innovation and service excellence.

Al Obaidli said“We are honoured this year to welcome the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the Guest of Honour, reflecting the deep-rooted Gulf relations and the shared vision for a prosperous real estate future.

The forum also saw the opening of Cityscape Qatar 2025, a major real estate exhibition showcasing the latest projects from Qatar and the region, with strong participation from both local and international developers.