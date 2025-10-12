New Batch Of Qatari Aid Arrives In Damascus

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: A new batch of Qatari aid has arrived in the Damascus, Syria, provided by the Ministry of Interior and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), in coordination with the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the United Nations Development Program.



The aid supports the efforts of the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management and the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) in the areas of firefighting, rescue, and disaster and emergency response.



The aid included vehicles, machinery, and advanced logistical equipment for search and rescue operations, in addition to modern equipment and technologies that will help enhance the preparedness of Syrian emergency teams and improve their field capabilities.



In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management of the Syrian Arab Republic HE Raed Al Saleh stressed that Qatari support reflects the depth of fraternal relations between the two countries. He pointed out that the State of Qatar has not hesitated to support the Syrian people from the beginning of their crisis until today, and that the aid provided by Lekhwiya will directly contribute to alleviating the burdens on Syrian society and strengthening the capabilities of state institutions in the fields of rescue and emergency.



Al Saleh indicated that these efforts come at a time when the country needs to restore and maintain its facilities after years of war, creating conditions for the safe and voluntary return of displaced persons and refugees to their areas.



Charge d'Affaires of Qatar's Embassy in Syria Khalifa bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud told QNA that the initiative is an extension of the existing partnership between the State of Qatar and the Syrian Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management and Civil Defense, indicating that Qatar is keen to continue its humanitarian and logistical support to the fraternal Syrian people.



He added that this step comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's ongoing commitment to supporting Syrians, based on its humanitarian and moral duty. He noted that the first batches of aid have already arrived, with more to come in the coming days, following training programs for Syrian personnel in Qatar in the fields of firefighting, emergency response, and earthquakes.



In turn, Director of the White Helmets Mounir Moustafa told QNA that Qatar's support included equipment, machinery, and specialized training courses, and will have a significant impact on raising the efficiency of Syrian rescue teams and improving their response to accidents and natural disasters. He stressed the continuation of cooperation between Doha and Damascus in this vital humanitarian field.