Trump Departs US For Israel, Egypt

2025-10-12 07:08:17
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump headed on a high high-stakes trip to Israel and Egypt Sunday, after saying it would be a "very special" moment for efforts to end the Gaza war.
Air Force One took off from Joint Base Andrews near Washington in light rain, AFP reporters said. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and CIA chief John Ratcliffe were also on the plane, the White House said Trump Gaza peace summit Gaza ceasefire

