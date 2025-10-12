Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Islamic International Arab Bank Named Best Islamic Digital Bank In Jordan For 2025


2025-10-12 07:07:51
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – The New York-based Global Finance magazine has awarded the Islamic International Arab Bank its annual title of Best Islamic Digital Bank in Jordan for 2025.
The recognition follows a rigorous evaluation process based on several criteria, including the bank's digital transformation strategy, technological innovations, and the diversity of its digital products and services. The assessment also highlighted innovation, excellence in customer service, and the bank's role in advancing digital banking as key factors in winning the award.
General Manager Iyad Asali said the award adds to the bank's long record of local and international recognitions, reflecting its continued efforts to provide the best Sharia-compliant digital banking services and products.
Established in 1997, the Islamic International Arab Bank operates across all governorates of the Kingdom through a network of 47 branches and 140 ATMs, in addition to its suite of advanced digital banking services.

