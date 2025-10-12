Gazans Revive Traditional Crafts Amid War, Turning Hardship Into Resilience

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – From the heart of war and devastation after two years of relentless bombardment preceded by an unprecedented blockade the people of Gaza have managed to weave threads of life from the ashes, reviving traditional crafts and trades that had nearly vanished. In doing so, they turned suffering into a space for creativity, resilience, and attachment to their land and identity.This remarkable story of endurance was the focus of a study by Mohammad Al-Shami, a researcher at the Arabic Language Department at Al-Aqsa University in Gaza. His research, titled "Traditional Crafts and Industries Revived by Gazans During the War," won the National Library of Palestinian Prize for Research and Studies in its second edition for its originality and human documentation of one of Gaza's most difficult periods.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) remotely from Gaza, Al-Shami said the idea for his research was born in the field, after witnessing how residents resorted to traditional crafts when Israeli restrictions blocked the entry of essential goods. "I wanted this study to serve as a testimony for history and future generations to the steadfastness of Gaza's people," he said."When the occupation destroyed bakeries and halted gas supplies," Al-Shami continued, "Gazans went back to baking bread over wood fires that lit their dark nights and brought them warmth. When water networks were destroyed, they revived the profession of water carriers using whatever containers and barrels they could find."From this, Al-Shami said, came the idea of documenting how Gazans transformed deprivation into a drive to restore their heritage and craftsmanship turning these old trades not only into a means of survival but also into an act of resistance and a reaffirmation of identity.He emphasized that these crafts have reconnected Gazans with their economic and cultural roots. Gaza, he noted, was historically known for its traditional industries such as soap-making and pottery, with its historic markets like the Fakharin and Eskafieh markets serving as living witnesses to a long legacy of artisanal creativity. "These crafts are not just a source of livelihood," Al-Shami said, "but a living memory of dignity and labor."He added that traditional trades have provided a lifeline for many families, offering employment opportunities especially for women and youth since they rely on simple, locally available materials, making them sustainable even under the harshest conditions.Al-Shami stressed the importance of documenting these heritage crafts and including them in the lists of intangible cultural heritage to preserve them for future generations. "Heritage," he concluded, "is not a cultural luxury it is a pillar of identity and a means of survival."