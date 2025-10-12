France Announces New Government
The new government's key positions are as follows:
1. Laurent Nunes - Minister of the Interior
2. Catherine Vautrin - Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans' Affairs
3. Jean-Pierre Farandou - Minister of Labour and Solidarity
4. Monique Barbut - Minister of Ecological Transition, Biodiversity, and International Negotiations on Climate and Nature
5. Gérald Darmanin - Minister of Justice
6. Roland Lescure - Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Industrial, Energy, and Digital Sovereignty
7. Serge Papin - Minister of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Commerce, Crafts, Tourism, and Purchasing Power
8. Annie Genevard - Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Food Sovereignty
9. Edouard Geffrey - Minister of National Education
10. Jean-Noël Barrot - Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs
11. Rachida Dati - Minister of Culture
12. Stéphanie Rist - Minister of Health, Family, Autonomy, and Disability Affairs
13. Naima Moutchou - Minister of Overseas Territories
14. Françoise Gatelle - Minister of Territorial Planning and Decentralization
15. Amélie de Montchalin - Minister of the Civil Service and Public Accounts
16. Philippe Baptiste - Minister of Higher Education, Research, and Space
17. Marina Ferrari - Minister of Sport, Youth, and Community Life
18. Philippe Tabaro - Minister of Transport
19. Vincent Jeanbrune - Minister of Urban Development and Housing Policy
