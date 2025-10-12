Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan Outlines Plans For Significant Growth In Gas Production

Kazakhstan Outlines Plans For Significant Growth In Gas Production


2025-10-12 07:07:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 13. Gas production in Kazakhstan could rise from 59 billion cubic meters in 2024 to 74 billion cubic meters by 2029–2030, Alibek Zhamauov, Chairman of state-owned gas company QazaqGaz, said during the "Future of Gas: Key to the Energy Transition" session at the XVI KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum, Trend reports.

The analysis delineated in the session underscores that this expansion will be underpinned by the advancement of novel sectors and augmented production at current facilities, accentuating the pivotal function of gas in the domestic energy matrix.

Zhamaуov also outlined a series of reforms aimed at enhancing transparency and sustainability in the sector, including the introduction of new gas consumption standards for households, automated metering systems with remote data transmission, long-term pricing for gas used in oil, gas, and chemical projects, simplified procedures for transferring gas infrastructure to QazaqGaz, and measures to reduce barriers for small businesses connecting to the gas network.

QazaqGaz serves as the principal entity in Kazakhstan's gas sector, embodying the sovereign interests within the domestic and global gas arenas.

MENAFN12102025000187011040ID1110185692

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search