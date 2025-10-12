Zelensky Sure Russia Will Not Use Nuclear Weapons
"You might be crazy to start a World War III, a nuclear war. We don't even imagine that Russia can use nuclear weapons. Otherwise, we would need a new planet. So this would be a crazy decision. But there are things that are very painful for the aggressor –" in this case, for Russia and everybody," Zelensky said, when asked whether U.S. President Donald Trump could find serious leverage against a nuclear state like Russia.Read also: Trump expected to stop Putin before achieving Middle East ceasefire – Zelensky
He once again called on leading Western countries to intensify sanctions against Russia, particularly targeting its energy sector, tanker fleet, and banking system.
"Number one is sanctions and tariffs," he said.
He urged the U.S. to impose "all sanctions on Russia, first of all, on the energy sector and, of course, on the banking sector, so as not to give them the possibility to circumvent sanctions, because they always do it."
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment