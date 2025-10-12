Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Sure Russia Will Not Use Nuclear Weapons

2025-10-12 07:06:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He made the remarks in an interview with Fox News, Ukrinform reports.

"You might be crazy to start a World War III, a nuclear war. We don't even imagine that Russia can use nuclear weapons. Otherwise, we would need a new planet. So this would be a crazy decision. But there are things that are very painful for the aggressor –" in this case, for Russia and everybody," Zelensky said, when asked whether U.S. President Donald Trump could find serious leverage against a nuclear state like Russia.

He once again called on leading Western countries to intensify sanctions against Russia, particularly targeting its energy sector, tanker fleet, and banking system.

"Number one is sanctions and tariffs," he said.

He urged the U.S. to impose "all sanctions on Russia, first of all, on the energy sector and, of course, on the banking sector, so as not to give them the possibility to circumvent sanctions, because they always do it."

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

