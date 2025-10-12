'No Caste, No Religion': Guwahati Man Tears Sacred Thread At Zubeen Garg's Cremation In Viral Video
Identified as Sun Bhagawati, the man, in his early thirties, said he was following the ideals of his idol, Garg, who had often described himself as“only human” and rejected labels of caste and religion.Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death: Police arrest singer's personal security officers
“By birth, my caste is Brahmin. But I have no caste, no religion. We must live as humans. Here I break it,” Bhagawati said, before tearing off the thread in front of the cameras. He then threw it into a dustbin, adding:“People should live as humans only, not as Hindu-Muslims. Jai Zubeen Da. I will never wear it again.”“Humanism Above Everything”
Bhagawati said his decision was a response to increasing religious and caste-based divisions in society.“In the last few years, I have been seeing only Hindu-Muslim debates on social media. Even within Hinduism, caste divides people. I don't want to follow those thousands of rules and restrictions,” he said.
He also noted that he would not continue the tradition for his six-year-old son.“I will never give the sacred thread to him. Humanism is above everything. All of us must contribute to nation-building through education, not religion,” he added.Also Read | Special Investigation Team arrests two Zubeen Gargs Personal Security Officers in singers death probe
Garg himself, born Jibon Borthakur into a Brahmin family, had often rejected caste and religious identity. On several occasions, he had said that he once used his own *lagun* as a rope to tie a mosquito net.Reactions To The Act
The video of Bhagawati's gesture quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions online. While many welcomed the symbolic rejection of caste and religion, others criticised it.
Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika condemned the incident, saying it went against sanatan traditions.“I strongly oppose anyone tearing his 'lagun' publicly in front of cameras. This is against our tradition. Such actions should not send a negative message to society,” he said.Also Read | Another twist in Zubeen case: Wife reveals Sandipan wanted to go to Singapore
At the same time, the minister noted that Zubeen Garg had envisioned a society where people lived together harmoniously.Zubeen Garg's Legacy
Zubeen Garg, one of Assam's most celebrated cultural icons, died in Singapore on September 19 after drowning while swimming in the sea. He was attending the 4th edition of the North East India Festival in the city-state.
His death has left fans across the Northeast and beyond mourning the loss of a singer, composer, and actor who bridged generations with his music.
