Israel Will Not Attend Gaza Peace Summit
Previously, it was reported that Hamas will not attend either due to disagreeing with the part of the deal demanding the group's disarmament. Additionally, it has been speculated that the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) has not been invited, as it is not mentioned in the ceasefire deal.
The peace summit for Gaza will be hosted by the presidents of the United States and Egypt, Donald Trump and Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment