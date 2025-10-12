Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Will Not Attend Gaza Peace Summit

2025-10-12 03:08:45
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Israel will not send a delegation to the peace summit for Gaza that will be held in Egypt on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Sunday, Azernews reports.

Previously, it was reported that Hamas will not attend either due to disagreeing with the part of the deal demanding the group's disarmament. Additionally, it has been speculated that the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) has not been invited, as it is not mentioned in the ceasefire deal.

The peace summit for Gaza will be hosted by the presidents of the United States and Egypt, Donald Trump and Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday.

