Ukrainian Forces Regain Control Of Mali Shcherbaky In Zaporizhzhia Region
"Units of the 24th Separate Assault Battalion Aidar, together with comrades from the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment, raised the Ukrainian flag in the village of Mali Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia sector. The settlement is now under the control of Ukraine's Defense Forces," the statement said.Read also: Ukrainian forces eliminate Russian sabotage groups near Yampil
"This success is the result of clear coordination, determination, and well-coordinated teamwork among our units. Every such step is another page in our ongoing struggle – despite fatigue, risks, and losses," the soldiers said.
Photo: screenshot from video
