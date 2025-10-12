Russia Fears Transfer Of Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine, This Could Help Achieve Peace Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"We are working closely with the United States to strengthen ourselves – our air defense, all our defensive capabilities: primarily Patriots, other systems, as well as our active operations and long-range capabilities. We see and hear that Russia fears the possibility of the United States providing us with Tomahawks. It is a signal that this kind of pressure can be effective in achieving peace," Zelensky said.

According to him, teams and military representatives from both countries will continue working on the issues discussed by the presidents, including those related to energy and gas.

Zelensky added that air defense was also among the topics of his conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders discussed diplomatic steps planned for the coming weeks and are coordinating their positions.

"We agreed that our military will provide France with a list of priority needs, and we are accelerating deliveries," Zelensky said.

Separately, the presidents discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is currently experiencing the longest blackout since the start of the full-scale war. Zelensky drew Macron's attention to the fact that Ukraine can, as it has done repeatedly, repair the power supply lines to the plant and ensure its safety.

"It is Ukrainian control and our Ukrainian specialists that provide a one-hundred-percent guarantee of safety. Russia has no interest in restoring safety – it must be pressured into doing so. A clearer and honest position from the IAEA is needed. Russia can and must stop the shelling so that repair crews can work," Zelensky said.

On October 11, Zelensky and Trump discussed the possible transfer of Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine.

