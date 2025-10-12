Two Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Sumy Region
"According to the investigation, on October 12, 2025, at around 16:00, the enemy used a drone to attack a private property in the Yunakivka community, Sumy district. As a result of the strike, a 50-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman – who had come from Sumy to feed dogs – were injured," the statement said.
Law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of the attack.Read also: Two killed, three injured as Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region
A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).
Between the morning of October 11 and the morning of October 12, Russian forces carried out 60 attacks on 23 settlements across 12 territorial communities in the Sumy region.
