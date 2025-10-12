Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Sumy Region

Two Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Sumy Region


2025-10-12 03:08:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"According to the investigation, on October 12, 2025, at around 16:00, the enemy used a drone to attack a private property in the Yunakivka community, Sumy district. As a result of the strike, a 50-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman – who had come from Sumy to feed dogs – were injured," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of the attack.

Read also: Two killed, three injured as Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Between the morning of October 11 and the morning of October 12, Russian forces carried out 60 attacks on 23 settlements across 12 territorial communities in the Sumy region.

MENAFN12102025000193011044ID1110185510

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search