Pakistan, Afghanistan Exchange Fire Along Border Major Taliban Camp Destroyed As Muslim Nations Urge Restraint

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Tensions flared along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border after reported cross-border attacks led to retaliatory strikes by Pakistan's military, which claimed to have destroyed a key Taliban facility in Spin Boldak.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attack was carried out in response to allegedly unprovoked aggression from across the border on the night between October 11 and 12.

The ISPR said Afghan Taliban and affiliated militant groups reportedly opened fire and attempted incursions at several border points, prompting the Pakistan Army to respond under the right of self-defence.

The statement claimed that Pakistani forces inflicted heavy losses, with more than 200 Taliban and allied militants reportedly killed during the operation.

The ISPR added that all measures were taken to avoid civilian harm, and that Pakistan's armed forces remain committed to protecting its citizens and territory from cross-border threats.

Asmatullah Karar Camp Hit in Spin Boldak

Security sources claimed that one of the key targets was the Asmatullah Karar Camp in Afghanistan's Spin Boldak sector, reportedly one of the largest Taliban facilities used for cross-border operations. The camp was allegedly destroyed after multiple strikes. Sources said the facility served as a hub for coordinating anti-Pakistan activities, and its destruction has caused unease within Taliban ranks.

Also Read: DC's Active Role Brings Noticeable Change in Lakki Marwat

The Taliban administration has not issued an official statement on the reported strikes but has reportedly condemned the action, calling it a violation of Afghan sovereignty. Independent verification of battlefield claims remains limited due to restricted access to the affected areas.

Muslim Nations Call for De-escalation

Several Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iran, have reportedly urged both Islamabad and Kabul to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue. Saudi Arabia called for“patience and diplomacy,” while Iran and Qatar also stressed that de-escalation was essential to maintaining regional peace and preventing further instability.

Hekmatyar Reportedly Barred from Travel

In a separate development, former Afghan Prime Minister and Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has reportedly been barred from travelling abroad. His son, Habibur Rahman Hekmatyar, claimed on social media that Taliban authorities prevented his father's foreign travel and restricted his meetings with the public, allegedly viewing them as a“security concern.”

According to media reports, the Taliban have continued to impose curbs on political activity, banning gatherings and restricting travel for former officials and tribal elders since taking power in 2021.

Cautious Optimism for Dialogue

Diplomatic observers say the situation remains volatile but potentially reversible if both sides engage through diplomatic channels. Muslim nations' calls for peace are being seen as a positive sign amid fears that renewed clashes could destabilise the region and disrupt cross-border trade.