C. Bob Basu, MD, MBA, MPH, FACS, Named President Of The American Society Of Plastic Surgeons

New Orleans, Oct. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 12, 2025 – C. Bob Basu, MD, MBA, MPH, FACS , has been named president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the world's largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons. Dr. Basu officially assumed the role on October 12, 2025, during the Society's annual scientific conference, Plastic Surgery The Meeting, in New Orleans. His term will conclude on Oct. 18, 2026.

“I am honored to serve as president of ASPS and to represent our more than 11,000 members worldwide. Our mission is clear: to uphold the highest standards in education, ethics, training, research and innovation while advancing public awareness of the vital importance and value of aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery performed by board-certified plastic surgeons,” said Dr. Basu.“As demand for these procedures continues to grow, our commitment to patient safety and exceptional outcomes has never been more crucial. With this unwavering focus, I look forward to strengthening ASPS's position as the preeminent trusted resource for reliable and balanced education across the field of plastic surgery.”

Additionally, Dr. Basu's presidency will leverage the power of A.I. to deepen ASPS's engagement with both domestic and international members. His vision includes modernizing the membership experience through personalized tools and resources tailored to each surgeon's educational interests and practice needs, across all subspecialties and modes of practice.

As the founder and managing director of Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery, a Houston-based independent private practice specializing in aesthetic plastic surgery of the face, breast and body, Dr. Basu has earned a national reputation as one of America's premier plastic surgeons. He has performed more than 18,000 procedures, underscoring his commitment to exceptional patient results. In his new role as ASPS president, Dr. Basu will build on his legacy of clinical excellence and ethical leadership to emphasize patient safety through education and empowerment.

Dr. Basu has delivered more than 150 professional presentations and published numerous articles, including co-authoring“Cosmetic Breast Surgery,” a widely used textbook in the specialty. Dr. Basu frequently speaks on advances in aesthetic surgery, practice leadership and surgical safety.

In 2020, while serving as ASPS/PSF board vice president of Finance and Treasurer, Dr. Basu helped guide the organization through the historic challenges of COVID-19, subsequently achieving four consecutive years of record EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and strengthening ASPS's long-term financial foundation. During the past two decades, he has held numerous leadership positions within ASPS, including in health policy and advocacy, governance, membership, practice management and education. He has also represented plastic surgery in the American Medical Association, serving as chair of the surgical section.

Dr. Basu earned his undergraduate degree with honors at Princeton University and a combined MD and MPH at Tufts University School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery residency at The George Washington University School of Medicine, followed by his plastic surgery residency at Baylor College of Medicine's Michael E. DeBakey Department of Surgery. He formalized his passion for practice management innovation with an MBA from Brandeis University.

About ASPS

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing more than 11,000 physician members worldwide, the society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. Founded in 1931, the society represents physicians who have been certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery or the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

About The PSF

The Plastic Surgery Foundation (The PSF) , founded in 1948, supports research, international volunteer programs and visiting professor programs. The foundation's mission is to improve the quality of life of patients through research and development. The PSF accomplishes its mission by providing invaluable support to the research of plastic surgery sciences through a variety of grant programs. The PSF works in concert with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) .

