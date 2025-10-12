Robots That Think, Air Taxis Without Pilots: Inside E&'S Futuristic Gitex Pavilion

At Gitex Global , which begins on October 12, visitors don't just get a glimpse of the future - they walk right through it. Inside e&'s vast, gleaming pavilion, robots greet you, holograms chat with you, and AI seems to read your mind.

From futuristic air taxis to prosthetic limbs that change lives, over 90 interactive demos let visitors experience the UAE's tech revolution firsthand.

“This year is about what we can do more with technology; it is about making that evolution from highlighting responsible capability to transformative impact,” Hatem Dowidar, e&'s Group CEO, told Khaleej Times.

Robotics and beyond

At the pavilion, a humanoid greets visitors, updating itself with the latest product and network information to engage like a human sales representative. Social humanoids deliver lifelike interactions for events and conferences.

Further inside, an industrial robotic arm - inspired by an elephant's trunk - moves with a grace that belies its strength. Another, equipped with a sensor-laden gripper, calculates the perfect touch in milliseconds.

“You might think you're on the set of a sci-fi film,” Dowidar said.“But these technologies will transform manufacturing, logistics, and countless other industries.”

Some innovations are already transforming lives. A robotic prosthetic limb, designed for affordability, brings mobility to people of determination. A telehealth-enabled rehabilitation system allows doctors to deliver neurological care remotely. AI-driven oncology platforms provide real-time treatment support - all powered by e&'s secure 5G networks, now upgraded to 5.5G.

What after 5.5G?

The XG ISAC prototype hints at what comes after 5G - networks that don't just transmit data but sense the world around them, mapping movement, analysing traffic, and improving security.

“People ask me what comes after 5.5G,” Dowidar said.“The answer is networks that don't just connect devices but understand context and environment. The IEEE Federated 5G/6G Innovation Testbed represents world-class research partnerships that will deliver not just faster speeds, but fundamentally new capabilities.”

Practical displays bring this vision to life. A 5G-A robotics showcase features a robotic“dog” streamed and supervised over 5G with remarkably low latency and high reliability. The 200G PON dashboard highlights next-generation fibre speeds for ultra-broadband applications. Private 5G solutions for industrial use cases prove that enterprises can have dedicated, secure network slices with guaranteed performance.

From road to sky

In recent years, e&'s charge&go initiative captured attention with ultra-fast EV charging, cutting recharge times to minutes. Last year, it unveiled the UAE's fastest charger, the ABB Terra 360 (360 kW), reducing top-ups to about 10–15 minutes.

This year, the gaze shifts - quite literally - toward the skies. The autonomous AirCab concept demonstrates how e&'s networks can handle real-time air mobility. These electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) craft, connected through low-latency 5G-A, promise fast, silent city hops.

“The technology is ready,” Dowidar said.“The infrastructure is being built. Our networks make it possible.”

Humanised tech

Across the pavilion, amid machines and metrics, technology is becoming more intuitive, personal, and human. AI avatars help visitors manage finances through e& money. STARZ ON's bilingual voice assistant recommends content like a friend. Careem's concept assistant predicts ride needs before users even unlock their phones.

Healthcare takes empathy further. AI agents trained on 30,000 patient interactions bring compassion to clinical workflows. Telemedicine systems demonstrate AI-enabled emergency response from frontline triage to ICU stabilisation. Non-invasive diagnostic tools enable cognitive health assessments, voice-based respiratory screening, and smartphone-based retina exams.

“As intelligent connectivity, responsible AI, and sovereign innovation converge,” Dowidar said,“technology must give back - with more inclusion, more opportunity, more resilience, and more sustainability.”

AI infrastructure

At the heart of e&'s pavilion is a special showcase: the UAE's sovereign AI infrastructure, the country's first engineered sovereign AI lab.

“We treat sovereign AI as an architecture and a policy standard,” Dowidar said.“It's about ensuring that the UAE controls its own technological destiny. The AI infrastructure we're building here means our data stays within our borders, our models reflect our values and culture, and our innovation serves our national priorities first.”

Industrial solutions

e&'s showcase goes beyond consumer tech into specialised industry solutions. In oil and gas with ADNOC, demonstrations include intrinsically safe wearables, wellhead digitalisation, and autonomous inspection robots. In ports and logistics with NMDC Energy, private 5G networks boost productivity, automation, safety, and security. In manufacturing with EMSTEEL, connected tools, production robots, and AI-driven service concepts pave the way to Industry 4.0.

Government and mission-critical solutions also stand out. A 5G Mobile Command Vehicle delivers private 5G on wheels, while the first 5G-enabled drone platform extends mission-critical video and analytics. Body cameras, push-to-talk devices, and tactical 5G-in-a-box systems complete the suite for first responders and public safety.