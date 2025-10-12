Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistani Stars Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan Shine In 'Neelofar' Teaser

2025-10-12 02:20:00
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan - whose on-screen pairing became iconic through Humsafar - are reuniting in Neelofar, a film that's been in the making for years. After dropping the first look just a few days ago, the makers released the teaser, offering fans a glimpse of what's to come. Neelofar is written and directed by Ammar Rasool and slated for release on November 28 worldwide.

In the teaser, Mahira plays Neelofar, a blind woman whose emotional world drives much of the narrative, while Fawad appears as Mansoor Ali Khan. While there's not much about his character in the teaser, reports mention he's a writer drawn to her inner life. The short teaser maintains a subtle focus on intimacy between the two actors.

Watch the teaser below:

The long wait - the film was first announced back in 2020 - has left fans eager. On social media and in YouTube comment sections under the teaser, reactions are warm and hopeful.

One viewer commented,“Please upload the trailer as well! Can't wait anymore! It's been 4 years since we are waiting for Neelofar,” while another wrote,“Peak Original Pakistani Movie.”

Some simply said,“Can't wait,” or“Love to see them back together.”

It's telling that even a teaser with little plot detail sparked such excitement. Neelofar doesn't look like it will rely on spectacle - it seems to trust the emotional pull of its two leads. For many fans, seeing Fawad and Mahira in conversation, lingering on one another, or even just sharing a quiet moment is enough to build anticipation.

Now, the wait for the trailer has officially begun.

