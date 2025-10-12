Switzerland: 18 Police Injured During Pro-Palestine Protest In Bern
-
Français
fr
18 policiers blessés lors de la manif pro-Palestine à Berne samedi
Original
Read more: 18 policiers blessés lors de la manif pro-Palestine à Berne samed
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Four officers were taken to hospital for medical checks, police said at a press conference. Their protective gear is believed to have prevented more serious injuries.More More Foreign Affairs The humanitarian cost of Israel's war in Gaza
This content was published on Oct 9, 2025 From UN warnings in Geneva to eyewitness accounts from Gaza, Swissinfo documents two years of the Hamas-Israel war and its devastating humanitarian toll.Read more: The humanitarian cost of Israel's war in Gaza External
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment