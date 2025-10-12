Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland: 18 Police Injured During Pro-Palestine Protest In Bern

2025-10-12 02:07:02
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Eighteen police officers were injured during a pro-Palestinian protest in the Swiss capital Bern on Saturday, according to local police. The unauthorised demonstration descended into serious unrest. This content was published on October 12, 2025 - 17:29 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
Four officers were taken to hospital for medical checks, police said at a press conference. Their protective gear is believed to have prevented more serious injuries.

