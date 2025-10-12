Switzerland: 18 Police Injured During Pro-Palestine Protest In Bern

Français fr 18 policiers blessés lors de la manif pro-Palestine à Berne samedi Original Read more: 18 policiers blessés lors de la manif pro-Palestine à Berne samed

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Eighteen police officers were injured during a pro-Palestinian protest in the Swiss capital Bern on Saturday, according to local police. The unauthorised demonstration descended into serious unrest. This content was published on October 12, 2025 - 17:29 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Four officers were taken to hospital for medical checks, police said at a press conference. Their protective gear is believed to have prevented more serious injuries.

