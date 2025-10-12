The Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets With Egyptian Ambassador
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, as well as issues of mutual interest.
The Egyptian Ambassador conveyed his country's condolences over the passing of three members of the Amiri Diwan in a traffic accident in Sharm El-Sheikh while carrying out their official duties, and expressed wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
