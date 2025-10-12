Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets With Egyptian Ambassador


2025-10-12 02:01:14
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met on Sunday with His Excellency Walid Fahmy Al Faqi, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, as well as issues of mutual interest.

The Egyptian Ambassador conveyed his country's condolences over the passing of three members of the Amiri Diwan in a traffic accident in Sharm El-Sheikh while carrying out their official duties, and expressed wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Foreign Affairs Ambassador bilateral cooperation

MENAFN12102025000067011011ID1110185118

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search