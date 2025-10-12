TN Congress Chief Selvaperunthagai Slams EPS For 'Third-Rate Politics', Reaffirms Party Commitment To DMK Alliance

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) Congress' Tamil Nadu President K. Selvaperunthagai on Sunday launched a scathing attack on AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), accusing him of engaging in "third-rate politics" and lacking the political maturity expected of a leader who once held the state's highest office.

Addressing reporters at the Satyamurthy Bhavan in Royapettah, Selvaperunthagai said EPS had been touring the state "crying hoarse and abusing others" instead of addressing people's real concerns.

"He neither reads newspapers nor understands politics. After grabbing a van, he goes around the state speaking crudely and irresponsibly. Is this how a former Chief Minister should behave?" he asked.

The Congress leader alleged that Palaniswami had“surrendered Tamil Nadu's rights” to the BJP-led Union government and therefore had“no moral right” to criticise the Congress.

"His politics have sunk to the lowest level imaginable," Selvaperunthagai remarked.

Recalling the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's firm opposition to the NEET examination, GST, and the UDAY power scheme, he pointed out that EPS had gone on to endorse the very same central policies, betraying the state's interests.

Turning his attention to the BJP, Selvaperunthagai criticised the party for "systematically weakening" the Right to Information (RTI) Act over the past decade. He reminded that it was under the guidance of Sonia Gandhi and the leadership of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh that India got its landmark transparency law 20 years ago.

"Today, the BJP is trying to make the RTI meaningless. Over 4.5 lakh RTI appeals are pending because BJP-ruled states have failed to appoint commissioners," he said.

On the question of alliances, the state Congress chief reaffirmed that his party would continue to stand firmly with the DMK-led front.

"We have successfully contested five elections together as part of this victorious alliance. The Tamil Nadu Congress will continue to follow the direction of the AICC leadership," he asserted.

He also dismissed speculation about differences within the coalition, saying: "Those who speak about coalition politics are expressing their personal opinions. The Congress remains united and focused on the people's issues."