Nathan Koh Interior Design To Open New Office In Johor

EINPresswire/ -- Nathan Koh Interior Design announces plans to open a new office in Johor to serve homeowners and businesses across southern Malaysia and Singapore. The Johor office will open on October 18, 2025 at Lot 10, Imperia, Puteri Harbour, Persiaran Puteri Selatan, 79100 Iskandar Puteri, Johor, Malaysia.

The Johor studio will offer the same end-to-end modern interior design service that clients know from the main studio. From the first chat to handover, the team will guide each project with clear steps and easy decisions. Clients will be able to meet the designers in person, review drawings and samples on site, and make choices faster. This closer support will help keep timelines tight and workmanship consistent.

Nathan Koh Interior Design is a concept-led, build-managed studio and renovation contractor that specialises in bespoke home interior design, offices, retail and hospitality, pairing aesthetic distinction with practical performance from the first brief to final styling. The team brings 45+ years of combined experience to tightly scoped services that include design consultancy, rigorous spatial planning, technical drawings, photo-real 3D previews, and on-site project management across schedules, budgets and trades, culminating in curated finishes, furnishings, lighting and accessories that express each client’s brand and lifestyle.

"We’re excited to expand our reach and bring our design expertise to even more homeowners and businesses. We look forward to helping them create spaces that reflect elegance and deepen the trust we share with our clients." says Nathan Koh, founder and Director of Nathan Koh Interior Design (NKID)

Johor is entering a high-growth phase powered by the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, formalised in January 2025 to streamline cross-border movement and attract high-value investment, with targets for 50 projects and 20,000 skilled jobs, alongside fresh calls for a privately led high-speed rail revival and the RTS Link slated to open in December 2026 to ease daily travel between Johor and Singapore. At the same time, Johor has become Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing data centre hub as operators funnel billions into new capacity just across the causeway, drawing global tech and AI workloads and the supplier ecosystem that follows. Opening a Johor studio positions them close to these corridors of growth so they can visit sites quickly, coordinate with contractors and suppliers on the ground, and deliver design that matches the state’s momentum for practical, beautiful spaces at fair value.

Founded with a simple goal, to create elegant, long-lasting spaces and build trust, Nathan Koh Interior Design has grown through referrals and repeat clients. The studio’s approach is straightforward. Every project begins with listening and careful study of how a space is used. The team balances form and function, considers light, storage, acoustics and maintenance, and proposes materials that look good and wear well. Communication is clear and regular, so clients always know what is happening, what comes next, and what choices are needed. The result is design that feels calm, works well day to day, and stands the test of time.

The Johor studio will open on October 18, 2025 at Lot 10, Imperia, Puteri Harbour, Persiaran Puteri Selatan, 79100 Iskandar Puteri, Johor, Malaysia. The studio is exploring local hiring for design and project roles and welcomes interest from talented designers, coordinators and contractors who share the same standards.

For project discussions, media questions or partnership opportunities, please visit the website and use the contact page. Portfolios and updates on the Johor studio will appear on the website and official social channels as plans progress.

Nathan Koh Interior Design

...

