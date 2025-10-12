Jordan Chairs 7Th Safety Enhancement Initiatives Meeting

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – Amman on Sunday hosted the seventh meeting of the Safety Enhancement Initiatives Implementation Group (SEIG/7), chaired by Jordan.The event also featured the National Continuous Monitoring Coordinators (NCMC) meeting and the Regional State Safety Program Oversight Workshop (SSP Oversight Workshop).Held in cooperation with Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), the meetings are organized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Middle East Office.Representatives from ICAO, several member states, international and regional organizations, and aviation authority and industry personnel took part.During the opening ceremony, Deputy Chairman of CARC Board of Commissioners, Feras Hendawi, called for holding such meetings and workshops, which contribute to enhancing the "effective" implementation of civil aviation safety requirements related to the qualification of oversight personnel and monitoring standard-related compliance.Hendawi added that these meetings also promote the adoption of the best international practices in managing the State Safety Program.Hendawi commended the member states' role in strengthening regional and international cooperation and supporting joint efforts to raise safety levels in the civil aviation sector, in line with the Global Aviation Safety Plan (GASP).The meetings, which run until October 16. 2025, will discuss a range of topics related to aviation safety, mainly the outcomes of the 42nd ICAO Assembly, the 12th Middle East Regional Safety Group meeting, and regional safety priorities, progress in implementing safety enhancement initiatives.The agenda will also focus on updates to Annex 19 on safety management and the Safety Intelligence Manual, progress in developing and implementing State Safety Programs, challenges within the Comprehensive Safety Activities Audit (USOAP-CMA), and the exchange of the best practices.