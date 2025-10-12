403
Xi tells Kim Jong Un his nation is ready to bolster strategic ties
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has conveyed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Beijing is prepared to deepen strategic cooperation with Pyongyang on both regional and international matters, according to North Korean state media.
The message, sent on Thursday, responded to Kim’s congratulatory telegram on the 76th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, a Korean media organization reported. Xi described China and North Korea as “great neighbors, friends and comrades that help each other,” noting that the traditional friendship between the two countries continues to solidify over time.
Xi expressed China’s willingness to inherit and further develop this traditional friendship, promoting friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation. He emphasized that Beijing aims to strengthen strategic coordination on international and regional issues to improve the welfare of both nations and jointly protect peace, stability, and regional equity and justice.
Last month, Kim and Xi met in Beijing for the first time in over six years during the North Korean leader’s visit to attend a military parade.
In a related development, North Korea’s Premier Pak Thae-song met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Pyongyang on Saturday during Li’s visit to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea. Pak reiterated North Korea’s support for Beijing’s policies on Taiwan and other core national interests, describing Li’s visit as a key opportunity to advance North Korea-China relations to a higher level and explore “new phases in friendship.”
