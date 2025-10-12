IND Vs AUS, Women's World Cup 2025: India's Smriti Mandhana Achieves MASSIVE ODI Milestone

Team India vice-captain and opener Smriti Mandhana has added another feather to her ODI cap during the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash against the defending champions Australia at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 12.

After being put into batting first by Australia captain Alyssa Healy, Team India openers, Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana provided the hosts a solid start to their innings as the Women in Blue are aiming to make a strong comeback following the three-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa, halting their unbeaten run in the tournament. The opening pair took India past the 100-run mark without losing a wicket for the first time in the marquee event.

Following two successive wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Team India aimed to bounce back after their recent defeat to South Africa and set a strong foundation against Australia.

Smriti Mandhana Enters the History Books of Records

Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scripted a historic feat in the Women's World Cup 2025 clash against Australia. The southpaw became the first player to complete 1000 runs in a single calendar year of Women's ODIs, further cementing her status as one of the premier batters in the format.

In the last match against South Africa, Mandhana overtook former Australia batting legend and captain Belinda Clarke's 28-year-old record for the most runs in a single calendar year of Women's ODIs, amassing 970 runs in 1997. Mandhana was just 18 runs away from completing 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year.

As soon as Smriti Mandhana crossed 18 runs, Team India's vice-captain entered the history of books of records by completing 1000 runs in Women's ODIs in the ongoing calendar year.

Smriti Mandhana now becomes the first batter to cross 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in ODIs (in Women's Cricket) in a calendar year Updates ▶ #TeamIndia | #WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #INDvAUS | @mandhana_smriti twitter/eNq0uYasiT

- BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 12, 2025

In Women's ODIs this year, Smriti Mandhana has aggregated 1062 runs, including four centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 59.00 in 18 matches. Additionally, Mandhana has completed 5000 ODI runs, becoming the fifth batter after Mithali Raj, Charlotte Edwards, Suzie Bates, and Sarah Taylor to achieve this feat in the Women's ODI cricket.

Mandhana Returns to Form with a Brilliant Knock

Smriti Mandhana's form was under scrutiny while entering the crucial clash against Australia as she registered strings of poor scores in the first three matches against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and South Africa. Her scores read 8, 23, and 23 and amassed 54 runs at an average of 18.

However, Mandhana bounced back brilliantly against Australia, playing a composed yet attacking innings to put the Women in Blue in a dominant position over the defending champions. The 29-year-old played a brilliant knock of 80 off 66 balls, including 9 balls and 3 sixes, at an average of 121.21 before she was dismissed by Australia's left-arm spinner, Sophie Molineux.

Smriti Mandhana formed a steady yet dominating 155-run stand for the opening wicket with Pratika Rawal, providing India a solid platform and putting pressure on the Australian bowling attack early in the innings.

With her 80-run knock, Smriti Mandhana has now aggregated 134 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 33 in four matches of the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025.