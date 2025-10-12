Jordan, Spain Discuss Youth Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – Minister of Youth Raed Sami Adwan and Spanish Minister of Youth and Childhood Sira Abed Rego. on Sunday discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the youth sector, in the presence of the Spanish Ambassador to Amman, Miguel de Lucas.According to a ministry statement, Adwan highlighted the "deep-rooted, historic" ties between Jordan and Spain, adding that youth are a key pillar in the Kingdom's political, economic, and administrative modernization, a focus of royal attention, and a national priority.Adwan reviewed Jordan's efforts to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2250 on youth, peace, and security, initiated under the leadership of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.Adwan referred to the current ministry-conducted national youth survey to identify training and knowledge needs, as part of preparing the National Youth Strategy (2026–2030), aimed to make young people partners and decision-makers.On its other youth-based efforts, he highlighted the ministry's initiatives for technical empowerment through "Future Stations," focused on artificial intelligence, programming, game development, and English language.Adwan highlighted Jordan's experience in volunteering through the Al Hussein Award for Volunteer Service, launched to "institutionalize and sustain" a culture of volunteerism, which has seen success over three editions.For her part, Rego expressed her appreciation for visiting Jordan and underscored the importance of exchanging expertise in youth work.The diplomat presented Spain's experience in promoting youth participation in public life and keeping pace with digital transformation.Rego also called for establishing mutual youth exchange programs to benefit from the best practices, mainly in digitization and civic engagement.